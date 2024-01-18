OTM Open Thread 1/18: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. It’s 17 degrees this morning in Boston and coincidentally that’s about the temperature of the formerly hot stove. No one is gathering around that stove to talk! Craig Breslow has made some moves to take the team forward...

...but are they enough? The biggest failing of the last two seasons was building a team good enough to be on the fringe of contention and then deciding “nah” and watching it fall apart. Chaim Bloom had to fly to Seattle a day before the team came home to apologize for not getting reinforcements at the deadline last year. For all the misery the players and fans have endured the 2022 or especially the 2023 team could have made a run at a Wild Card. Alex Cora patched together a rotation with openers and long relief for two months as the Sox climbed back in June and July! Whatever ownership’s budget is there are opportunities out there even if it’s a soft reset of the five year plan. MLB’s anti-tanking rules mean the Red Sox can’t just bottom out and collect #1 picks like the Cubs and Astros did in the 2010s.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.