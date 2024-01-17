OTM Open Thread 1/17: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. So Tom Werner has walked back “full throttle” quite a bit. Now it’s not about the offseason but a plan to get back to World Series competitiveness. Over time. Not that that’s a bad thing in and of itself. That said, Montgomery and Snell need to sign somewhere. Maybe the Red Sox get lucky with some cheap deals.

Poll What is the next year the Red Sox are in the playoffs? This poll is closed 6% 2024 (6 votes)

17% 2025 (17 votes)

23% 2026 (23 votes)

19% 2027 (19 votes)

6% 2028 (6 votes)

1% 2029 (1 vote)

28% After 2029 (28 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.