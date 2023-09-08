The Red Sox have another rough assignment: the first place Baltimore Orioles!

Is Tanner Houck up for the challenge? They probably need to do better than 1-2 this time. Although could they have won another game or even two against the Rays? Sure. And the Orioles aren’t really that different.

Game 141: Orioles at Red Sox Lineup spot Orioles Red Sox Lineup spot Orioles Red Sox 1 Adley Rutschman, C Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Gunnar Henderson, SS Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Anthony Santandar, RF Justin Turner, DH 4 Ryan O'Hearn, DH Triston Casas, 1B 5 Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Adam Duvall, RF 6 Cedric Mullins, CF Masataka Yoshida, LF 7 Austin Hays, LF Trevor Story, SS 8 Adam Frazier, 2B Enmanuel Valdez, 2B 9 Ramón Urías, 3B Connor Wong, C SP Kyle Bradish, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.