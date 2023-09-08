The Red Sox have another rough assignment: the first place Baltimore Orioles!
Is Tanner Houck up for the challenge? They probably need to do better than 1-2 this time. Although could they have won another game or even two against the Rays? Sure. And the Orioles aren’t really that different.
Game 141: Orioles at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Orioles
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Orioles
|Red Sox
|1
|Adley Rutschman, C
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Gunnar Henderson, SS
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|3
|Anthony Santandar, RF
|Justin Turner, DH
|4
|Ryan O'Hearn, DH
|Triston Casas, 1B
|5
|Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
|Adam Duvall, RF
|6
|Cedric Mullins, CF
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|7
|Austin Hays, LF
|Trevor Story, SS
|8
|Adam Frazier, 2B
|Enmanuel Valdez, 2B
|9
|Ramón Urías, 3B
|Connor Wong, C
|SP
|Kyle Bradish, RHP
|Tanner Houck, RHP
First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
