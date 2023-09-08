Red Sox News & Links: Triston Casas Is Too Cool For The Rookie Of The Year Award

Triston Casas continues to make a strong push in an AL Rookie of the Year race that most people thought Gunnar Henderson had won weeks ago. On the strength of his second half, Casas is now outperforming Henderson offensively (.268/.369/.499 with 23 homers for Casas vs. Henderson’s .251/.326/.476 with 23 homers) but plays much worse defense at a much less valuable defensive position. But it apparently doesn’t matter to Casas, who seems entirely uninterested in the award. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Casas might not be the only young slugger from Florida playing in Fenway for much longer. Roman Anthony continues to wow just about everyone inside the organization as he moves up to Portland, his third minor league level this year. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Anthony is joined in Portland by Kyle Teel, who looks like the catcher of the future. But what about Connor Wong? (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

I’m not actually suggestion he be moved any time soon (his defense behind the plate is too good to waste him anywhere else) but let the record show that Connor Wong can also play second base, a position that has been a total wasteland for the Red Sox. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Hopefully Luis Urias can work as a short-term answer at second. Great defense is in his genes, even if it has been expressed yet. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Maybe Dustin Pedroia can help him out. In the wake of Terry Francona’s retirement announcement, Pedroia’s been back in the spotlight, eager to talk about his former manager. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)