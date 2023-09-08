OTM Open Thread 9/8-9/10: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Happy Weekend everyone! The Yankees lost last night, putting the Red Sox up by 2 games over the last place team in New York. They remain 5.0 games back in the Wild Card. This weekend the Sox are in Baltimore to play the Orioles who are somehow a first place team. Amazingly the two teams haven’t faced off since April. And they’re 3-3 this year. Boston will send Tanner Houck, Chris Sale, and Brayan Bello against the Birds this weekend before the critical (to not finish in last) series with the Yankees next week.

Poll How many games do the Sox win this weekend? 0

1

2

3 vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

76% 1 (10 votes)

23% 2 (3 votes)

0% 3 (0 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.