OTM Open Thread 9/7: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Too bad Glasnow couldn’t join all the other Rays pitchers on the IL for some more Tommy John surgery. The loss holds the Red Sox at 5 games back in the Wild Card. Suddenly “hot” the Yankees are back over .500 and just 1.5 games behind Boston. Is Chaim Bloom is drooling about a last place finish and that draft position being back in the picture? No game today and then a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles and four against the Yankees which could seal the fate of fourth place...
Poll
Where do the Red Sox end the season?
-
0%
Fourth
-
100%
Fifth
