OTM Open Thread 9/7: It is Thursday

Objects in mirror are closer than they appear

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Happy Thursday. Too bad Glasnow couldn’t join all the other Rays pitchers on the IL for some more Tommy John surgery. The loss holds the Red Sox at 5 games back in the Wild Card. Suddenly “hot” the Yankees are back over .500 and just 1.5 games behind Boston. Is Chaim Bloom is drooling about a last place finish and that draft position being back in the picture? No game today and then a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles and four against the Yankees which could seal the fate of fourth place...

Poll

Where do the Red Sox end the season?

view results
  • 0%
    Fourth
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Fifth
    (5 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

