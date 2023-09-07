OTM Open Thread 9/7: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Too bad Glasnow couldn’t join all the other Rays pitchers on the IL for some more Tommy John surgery. The loss holds the Red Sox at 5 games back in the Wild Card. Suddenly “hot” the Yankees are back over .500 and just 1.5 games behind Boston. Is Chaim Bloom is drooling about a last place finish and that draft position being back in the picture? No game today and then a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles and four against the Yankees which could seal the fate of fourth place...

Poll Where do the Red Sox end the season? Fourth

Fifth vote view results 0% Fourth (0 votes)

100% Fifth (5 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

