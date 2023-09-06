 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 140: Red Sox at Rays

In Nick we trust

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alright: same goal as last night. Win.

Nick Pivetta is starting on his own, opener free.

Kenley Jansen is most likely not available.

The ‘pen could use a little help tonight. Hint hint, Nick.

Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
1 Wilyer Abreu, CF Yandy Diaz, 1B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Brandon Lowe, 2B
3 Justin Turner, DH Randy Arozarena, LF
4 Triston Casas, 1B Harold Ramirez, DH
5 Adam Duvall, RF Luke Raley, RF
6 Masataka Yoshida, LF Isaac Paredes, 3B
7 Trevor Story, SS Osleivis Basabe, SS
8 Enmanuel Valdez, 2B Jose Siri, CF
9 Connor Wong, C René Pinto, C
SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Tyler Glasnow, RHP

First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN (and MLBN for out-of-market TV).

