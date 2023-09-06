Alright: same goal as last night. Win.
Nick Pivetta is starting on his own, opener free.
Kenley Jansen is most likely not available.
The ‘pen could use a little help tonight. Hint hint, Nick.
Game 140: Red Sox at Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|1
|Wilyer Abreu, CF
|Yandy Diaz, 1B
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Brandon Lowe, 2B
|3
|Justin Turner, DH
|Randy Arozarena, LF
|4
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Harold Ramirez, DH
|5
|Adam Duvall, RF
|Luke Raley, RF
|6
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|Isaac Paredes, 3B
|7
|Trevor Story, SS
|Osleivis Basabe, SS
|8
|Enmanuel Valdez, 2B
|Jose Siri, CF
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|René Pinto, C
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
|Tyler Glasnow, RHP
First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN (and MLBN for out-of-market TV).
