Alright: same goal as last night. Win.

Nick Pivetta is starting on his own, opener free.

Kenley Jansen is most likely not available.

The ‘pen could use a little help tonight. Hint hint, Nick.

Game 140: Red Sox at Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Wilyer Abreu, CF Yandy Diaz, 1B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Brandon Lowe, 2B 3 Justin Turner, DH Randy Arozarena, LF 4 Triston Casas, 1B Harold Ramirez, DH 5 Adam Duvall, RF Luke Raley, RF 6 Masataka Yoshida, LF Isaac Paredes, 3B 7 Trevor Story, SS Osleivis Basabe, SS 8 Enmanuel Valdez, 2B Jose Siri, CF 9 Connor Wong, C René Pinto, C SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Tyler Glasnow, RHP

First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN (and MLBN for out-of-market TV).