OTM Open Thread 9/6: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. What a game last night. Right up until the final pitch. Sigh. The Red Sox have one more game with the Tampa Bay Rays before returning home and are (only?) 5.0 games back in the Wild Card now. Are they likely to make it? Well, no. But is there are least something to watch for as the season winds down? Yes. Nick Pivetta will start this evening without an opener as the Red Sox last, best hope to keep this train rolling. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.