Red Sox News & Links: Corey Kluber back on the Mound

Remember Corey Kluber? I certainly wish I didn’t. Kluber has been out for most of the year with a variety of injuries, the latest of which appeared to be a “you’re pitching horribly so we’re going to put you on the 60-day IL” injury. Now, he’s making a rehab start and aiming to rejoin the Red Sox soon, perhaps as an audition for another big league team. (Tim Crowley, NESN)

The Red Sox have had a few prospects climb up the rankings throughout the season. Wikelman Gonzalez is an exciting young pitcher who’s having a great season. He’s in Portland now, so it wouldn’t be much of a shock if he was headed for a 2024 debut in Boston. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

“The Spaceman” Bill Lee had a scary situation when he collapsed as he was getting ready to throw out the first pitch in Worcester recently. I’m happy to report that he’s been released from the hospital and is in good spirits. (Tommy Cassell, The Worcester Telegram)

Happy trails, Terry Francona. It’s not official yet, but Francona all but said he was ready for retirement. Let’s hope he can find a nice place to retire with plenty of people who will make the time to play some cribbage with him. (Lauren Campbell, MassLive)