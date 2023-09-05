 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 139: Red Sox at Rays

Kutter Time

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Let's do this!

Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays.

Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
1 Ceddanne Rafaela, SS Yandy Diaz, 1B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Brandon Lowe, 2B
3 Justin Turner, DH Isaac Paredes, 3B
4 Triston Casas, 1B Randy Arozarena, LF
5 Adam Duvall, CF Josh Lowe, RF
6 Masataka Yoshida, LF Jose Siri, CF
7 Wilyer Abreu, CF Vidal Bruján, SS
8 Connor Wong, C Jonathan Aranda, 1B
9 Enmanuel Valdez, 2B René Pinto, C
SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Zach Elfin, RHP

First pitch is at 6:40 on WEEI and NESN.

