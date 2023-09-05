Let’s do this!
Game 139: Red Sox at Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rays
|1
|Ceddanne Rafaela, SS
|Yandy Diaz, 1B
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Brandon Lowe, 2B
|3
|Justin Turner, DH
|Isaac Paredes, 3B
|4
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Randy Arozarena, LF
|5
|Adam Duvall, CF
|Josh Lowe, RF
|6
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|Jose Siri, CF
|7
|Wilyer Abreu, CF
|Vidal Bruján, SS
|8
|Connor Wong, C
|Jonathan Aranda, 1B
|9
|Enmanuel Valdez, 2B
|René Pinto, C
|SP
|Kutter Crawford, RHP
|Zach Elfin, RHP
First pitch is at 6:40 on WEEI and NESN.
Loading comments...