Red Sox News & Links: Time To Extend Triston Casas?

Triston Casas is not going to win the Rookie of the Year award, that’s just how good Gunnar Henderson has been playing at both short stop and third base for the Baltimore Orioles. But Casas is putting together an outstanding rookie campaign and looks poised to anchor the Red Sox lineup for years to come. So, is it time to extend him? Casas (and btw, we need a nickname for him stat, he deserves it) says he’s open to signing. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Brayan Bello isn’t eligible for the Rookie of the Year, or else he’d be in the conversation, too. He had another strong outing against the Rays yesterday, and is feeling mentally stronger and more resilient. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Perhaps another couple of Rookie of the Year candidates are on their way? Yesterday, the Sox promoted outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Kyle Teel to AA Portland. Both players are rocketing up the system, Anthony having started 2023 in Low-A Salem and Teel having started 2023 in, uhh, the ACC. If Marcelo Mayer makes it back for the end of the AA season, the Portland Sea Dogs will be something to see. (Connor Ryan, Boston.com)

If Anthony and Teel need any advice about making it in the big leagues, maybe they can give David Ortiz a call. The Red Sox legend apparently likes to make himself available to talk to current big leaguers, though he says only one player on the Red Sox takes advantage of that: Bobby Dalbec. (Kayley Brown, Boston.com)

After being removed from Sunday’s game with a tight hamstring, Alex Verdugo has been classified as “day-to-day.” He’ll sit out tonight’s game at the Trop, as the Sox are weary about putting him back out there on artificial turf, but it’s possible he returns to the lineup tomorrow. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)