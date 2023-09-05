OTM Open Thread 9/5: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. As the sun began to set outside Tropicana Field yesterday, Brayan Bello flipped from day mode to night mode and shut down the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox bats then came to life and carried the victory to an end. Boston is now back to 4.5 games out of the Wild Card. FanGraphs has the playoff odds at 7.8%. But the Rangers and Astros play each other and Boston has a lot of the AL East teams ahead of them on the remaining schedule. Every loss can be the final straw but every win keeps baseball relevant. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.