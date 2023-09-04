Ok. Ok. Ok. The Red Sox are 1-7 agains the Tampa Bay Rays this season. The last time the two AL East teams faced off was the beginning of June. Since that time Trevor Story has returned. Adam Duvall has returned and gotten hot again. The rotation and bullpen are in a better place. Tristan Casas is putting together a down ballot Rookie of the Year season. And the Rays, uh, lost Wander Franco probably forever. Ouch. This is still a team in second place in the AL East behind the shockingly good Baltimore Orioles.

The Sox just had a chance to prove they were playoff caliber against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros And they went 1-5. In largely embarrassing fashion to boot.

But Boston has games remaining against Tampa and if they’ve improved as underdogs it;’s now or never.

Game 138: Red Sox at Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Wilyer Abreu, CF Josh Lowe, RF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Luke Raley, CF 3 Justin Turner, DH Randy Arozarena, LF 4 Triston Casas, 1B Brandon Lowe, 2B 5 Adam Duvall, CF Harold Ramirez, DH 6 Masataka Yoshida, LF Jonathan Aranda, 1B 7 Trevor Story, SS Osleivis Basabe, 3B 8 Reese McGuire, C Vidal Bruján, RF 9 Luis Urías, 2B Christian Bethancourt, C SP Brayan Bello, RHP Aaron Civale, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.