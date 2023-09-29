OTM Open Thread 9/29-10/1: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Happy Weekend. The Red Sox continue to be an embarrassment while the Baltimore Orioles of all teams celebrate. “It’s going to be awesome.” Playoffs and a winning record have been eliminated from the Bloom Error of Red Sox baseball and now also simply finishing at .500. Is Chaim Bloom the worst executive in baseball? Maybe! There are three more games to play and then the good teams head into October baseball while the Sox look for yet another GM or POBO or whatever. 2020: Last. 2021: 2nd (but this was actually bad since the plan was to lose). 2022: Last. 2023: Last. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.