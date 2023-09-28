OTM Open Thread 9/28: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The Red Sox lost again, making it four straight. They are now 76-82. With four games left in 2023 the best they finish is 80-82. The 2022 Red Sox won 78 games and now even that mark is looking out of reach. And this team seemed much improved over last season. Sam Kennedy spoke of beginning a five year plan with 2024. The final road trip starts tonight - four games against the Baltimore Orioles. Will the Chaim Bloom era be a lost decade? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.