Captain’s Log - 9/27/23

I thought I was done with Fenway Park until April, but for some reason my Father was dying to hit one last game. Because of the loving son I am, I attended Wednesday night’s game with him. As I didn’t care too much about what was happening on the field, I figured I’d keep a Captain’s Log for all of you! Here it is.

CAPTAIN’S LOG

5:35 Just ate a sausage

5:50 It is incredibly empty in here

6:01 National anthem time. Let’s see who it is.

6:02 It’s always a talented recording artist, isn’t it?

6:04 Good anthem though. She did that Mariah Carey thing with the notes.

6:06 They should let me be the play ball kid of the game.

6:18 Bello perfect through 1. Something special might be brewing at Fenway Park tonight.

6:20 Rafaela up. Let’s see if he swings at the first pitch.

6:20 He did.

6:24 Glasnow perfect through 1. Something special might be brewing at Fenway Park tonight.

6:27 Home run for Lowe. Something special is NOT brewing.

6:42 Bases loaded 1 out for the Sox here. Lets see what happens!

6:43 Double play.

6:47 Got a lemonade from my friend Jonny the vendor. It’s pretty good!

7:02 Bases loaded for the Rays aha.

7:02 AND HERE COMES DAVE BUSH FOR THE 305TH TIME THIS YEAR!!!!!

7:04 BREAKING: Dave Bush’s mound visit did not work.

7:24 Trevor Story just tossed a ball to a kid 5 feet away from me. Am I not good enough?

7:30 Growing very sick of Tyler Glasnow.

7:32 I can see Triston Casas in the dugout. I miss him so much.

7:36 2-run bomb by Parades. I’m so tired.

7:41 JT just got a standing ovation coming out of the game. Very excited for Shohei Ohtani -Boston Red Sox DH next year.

7:45 You’re going to hear people say we need to have a conversation about Brayan Bello. We don’t. He’s gassed and the team sucks. I’ll see you in April.

7:48 Should probably sell high on Rafaela, I think.

7:53 This team is just so bad.

7:58 Chris Murphy into the game. My senator is also named that.

8:05 Jake Diekman on the mound for Tampa. Could this day get any worse?

8:08 I really should not have to watch Bobby Dalbec play Major League Baseball in the lord’s year of 2023.

8:15 My Dad really wants M&M’s and we can’t find M&M’s. What a disaster.

8:18 My Dad has pivoted to a pretzel. Crisis averted.

8:40 That was one of the saddest games I have ever seen.

8:41 That was one of the saddest seasons I have ever seen

8:45 Got a slice of pizza at Best Sausage Co. on my way out. God bless.

9:26 Just got home. Goodnight Boston.

Thanks for stopping by!