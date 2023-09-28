Captain’s Log - 9/27/23

I thought I was done with Fenway Park until April, but for some reason my Father was dying to hit one last game. Because of the loving son I am, I attended Wednesday night’s game with him. As I didn’t care too much about what was happening on the field, I figured I’d keep a Captain’s Log for all of you! Here it is.
CAPTAIN’S LOG
5:35 Just ate a sausage
5:50 It is incredibly empty in here
6:01 National anthem time. Let’s see who it is.
6:02 It’s always a talented recording artist, isn’t it?
6:04 Good anthem though. She did that Mariah Carey thing with the notes.
6:06 They should let me be the play ball kid of the game.
6:18 Bello perfect through 1. Something special might be brewing at Fenway Park tonight.
6:20 Rafaela up. Let’s see if he swings at the first pitch.
6:20 He did.
6:24 Glasnow perfect through 1. Something special might be brewing at Fenway Park tonight.
6:27 Home run for Lowe. Something special is NOT brewing.
6:42 Bases loaded 1 out for the Sox here. Lets see what happens!
6:43 Double play.
6:47 Got a lemonade from my friend Jonny the vendor. It’s pretty good!
7:02 Bases loaded for the Rays aha.
7:02 AND HERE COMES DAVE BUSH FOR THE 305TH TIME THIS YEAR!!!!!
7:04 BREAKING: Dave Bush’s mound visit did not work.
7:24 Trevor Story just tossed a ball to a kid 5 feet away from me. Am I not good enough?
7:30 Growing very sick of Tyler Glasnow.
7:32 I can see Triston Casas in the dugout. I miss him so much.
7:36 2-run bomb by Parades. I’m so tired.
7:41 JT just got a standing ovation coming out of the game. Very excited for Shohei Ohtani -Boston Red Sox DH next year.
7:45 You’re going to hear people say we need to have a conversation about Brayan Bello. We don’t. He’s gassed and the team sucks. I’ll see you in April.
7:48 Should probably sell high on Rafaela, I think.
7:53 This team is just so bad.
7:58 Chris Murphy into the game. My senator is also named that.
8:05 Jake Diekman on the mound for Tampa. Could this day get any worse?
8:08 I really should not have to watch Bobby Dalbec play Major League Baseball in the lord’s year of 2023.
8:15 My Dad really wants M&M’s and we can’t find M&M’s. What a disaster.
8:18 My Dad has pivoted to a pretzel. Crisis averted.
8:40 That was one of the saddest games I have ever seen.
8:41 That was one of the saddest seasons I have ever seen
8:45 Got a slice of pizza at Best Sausage Co. on my way out. God bless.
9:26 Just got home. Goodnight Boston.
Thanks for stopping by!
