We’re down to just a pair of games left against the Tampa Bay Rays, both at Fenway Park.

Red Sox:

Rays are in town for two. pic.twitter.com/lWZ7xnRbdT — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 26, 2023

Tampa Bay Rays:

#Rays lineup vs. #RedSox, with Eflin starting and a bit of a, um, different look: pic.twitter.com/CfnqWdDkYg — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 26, 2023

Against this lineup let’s hope for win 77!

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.