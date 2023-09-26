The Red Seat: Optimistic Offseason Preview

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 297. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood work on part one of their roster construction for the 2024 season, beginning with the starting nine. Going position by position, we attempt to determine which positions are set and which could use an upgrade, specifically defensively, in the offseason.

In the infield, catcher, first base, and shortstop all seem set in stone. At second base, we discussed a couple of free agent options, as well as trade possibilities with the Padres and the Cardinals, as well as whether the Ceddanne Rafaela experiment is temporary. At third base, Rafael Devers begins year one of a ten-year extension in 2024. Would (and should) the team consider a move to designated hitter already after his struggles defensively this year?

In the outfield and at designated hitter, there are numerous moving parts. Might an Alex Verdugo trade free up a spot for the team to sign a right-handed power bat in the outfield? Will Justin Turner opt-in for a second year with the team? Is Masa Yoshida a better fit in left field or DH? Where are Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela best suited defensively? And, of course, if the team were to land arguably the most coveted free agent in MLB history to be the DH, do we even care how the rest of the defense falls into place?

Finally, we round out the show by talking about some bench pieces like Wilyer Abreu, Reese McGuire, and Pablo Reyes and whether we expect them to be part of the bench in 2024.

