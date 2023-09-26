OTM Open Thread 9/26: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. After a wet Monday, that might have just rained out a potential loss had their been a game, the Red Sox are back in action against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Sox sit at 76-80 with 6 games to play. Betting markets at the start of the season based their totals on 78.5 which, even as someone who doesn’t understand this stuff, sounded easy to beat. How much better this team was than 2022! Well, now they need to go .500 against Tampa and Baltimore to just do that. Forget finish over .500. Sigh. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.