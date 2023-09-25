OTM Open Thread 9/25: It is Monday

Happy Monday. It’s so awesome right? Can you handle this vision?

While conceding that “it’s not always easy,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom addressed #RedSox Nation directly and was unequivocal: “I just want to be clear: We’re going to do this. It’s going to be awesome. And we are going to get there.” pic.twitter.com/TxN04TAjbN — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) January 11, 2023

Anyway more rumors on the post-Bloom era. Although. Bob Nightengale isn’t exactly, uh, perfect in his track record.

Bob Nightengale's report that Phillies GM Sam Fuld interests the Red Sox for Chaim Bloom's Chief Baseball Officer makes sense, if the Phillies can allow him to move based on a higher position than GM. This market needs someone who understands it. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) September 25, 2023

The Red Sox are off today and then have two games at home against the Tampa Bay Rays then hit the road to end the season in Baltimore. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.