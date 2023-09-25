 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 9/25: It is Monday

What else can go wrong?

By Mike Carlucci
Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Happy Monday. It’s so awesome right? Can you handle this vision?

Anyway more rumors on the post-Bloom era. Although. Bob Nightengale isn’t exactly, uh, perfect in his track record.

The Red Sox are off today and then have two games at home against the Tampa Bay Rays then hit the road to end the season in Baltimore. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

