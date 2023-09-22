Well, the Red Sox and White Sox are both playing for nothing. This game can’t even be a spoiler as both teams have been eliminated.

Boston is now three games under .500 and has a total of nine games left, including tonight. After the White Sox though it’s two against the Rays and four against the Orioles. Granted, if those teams have finalized playoff seeding they might not play too hard.

Even with a lefty on the mound, Rob Refsnyder is missing tonight.

Game 154: White Sox at Red Sox Lineup spot White Sox Red Sox Lineup spot White Sox Red Sox 1 Tim Anderson, SS Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B 2 Yoan Moncada, 3B Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Luis Robert Jr., CF Justin Turner, DH 4 Eloy Jiménez, DH Alex Verdugo, RF 5 Andrew Vaughn, 1B Adam Duvall, CF 6 Elvis Andrus, 2B Masataka Yoshida, LF 7 Travel Thompson, RF Trevor Story, SS 8 Zach Remillard, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B 9 Korey Lee, C Connor Wong, C SP Touki Toussaint, LHP Chris Sale, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.