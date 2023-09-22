OTM Open Thread 9/22-9/24: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend. The Chicago White Sox are in town and are, if anything, more messed up than the Red Sox. Kenney Williams and Rick Hahn, who had been leading the front office for decades, were both fired. Boston only needed to move on from Chaim Bloom. The slate of games: 7:10 PM ET, 4:10 PM ET, and 1:35 PM ET. Then Monday is another day off before the Tampa Bay Rays come to town.

Poll Will the Red Sox finish at .500 or better? Yes

No vote view results 9% Yes (1 vote)

90% No (10 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.