Sigh

The Red Sox have been eliminated from playoff contention pic.twitter.com/xn3FZpmGhf — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 21, 2023

It’s an off day today as the Red Sox travel back to Boston to host the White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Chaim Bloom in January:

But I want to be clear: We’re going to do this. It’s going to be awesome.

