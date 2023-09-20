OTM Open Thread 9/20: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Well, Tanner Houck didn’t quite keep the line moving. But he was only responsbile for 2 runs out of the 6 allowed to the Texas Rangers. The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays but the Red Sox failed to capitalize. Last place isn’t a guarantee but every day the turnaround in NY and collapse in Boston looks more cemented. Remember July? Reminder that today is a day game, 2:05 PM start. Talk about want you want and be good to one another.

If you’ve had your eye on that slick Chaim Bloom draft sweater...

Chaim Bloom wearing the sweater of the night pic.twitter.com/xbBwyis2yw — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 11, 2020

...they’re back in stock at Ebbets Field Flannels. This isn’t an ad, it’s just a notice.