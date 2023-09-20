Red Sox News & Links: State of the Organization

After Chaim Bloom was let go, there was plenty of discourse around the state of the organization. The farm system was naturally a topic that was highlighted in that discussion, given its transformation. National baseball journalists Keith Law and Jeff Passan chimed in, with the latter saying the Red Sox have “an Orioles-like system” when it comes to position players. Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer were described as “dudes”. I’m sure you’re already familiar with the two, but if you’re not, MassLive has an in-depth profile. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Keith Law, for better or worse, is one of the biggest names in terms of prospect scouting. He was particularly impressed with Roman Anthony when he visited Portland. Law has notes on Anthony, Wikelman Gonzalez, Nick Yorke, and more. (Keith Law, The Athletic)

Triston Casas was a bright spot in an all-around disappointing season. He’ll likely finish in the top three in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Unfortunately, he’s hanging up the cleats for the season due to bursitis in his shoulder. Get well soon, Triston. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

In an apparent effort to sell more tickets, the Red Sox made a late-season addition to the promotional schedule. Friday night against the White Sox will be “Barbie Night”, where fans can purchase a theme night ticket and receive some Barbie x Fenway merchandise at the ballpark. (Ariana Tourangeau, MassLive)