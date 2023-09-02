 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 136: Red Sox at Royals

Picture may or may not be Sam Kennedy

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: World Series-St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Remember when the Red Sox were good and tried to win? The year was 2019 my friends and…well, also 2021 which is the only Chaim Bloom year not a disaster. Wonder why!

Anyway the Red Sox are somehow still just 6.5 games out of the Wild Card. James Paxton is a pumpkin. Chris Sale is washed up. Tanner Houck is coming back after a scary injury. And Garrett Whitlock is a diminished version of himself in the bullpen. Which means a 10 game winning streak is bound to happen!

No Ceddanne Rafaela? Sure, I guess.

Royals lineup is no great shakes but can still roll out 13 runs! And at least knows they’re rebuilding.

Let the five year plan begin, uh, with 2024 I guess per Sam Kennedy.

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

