Game 136: Red Sox at Royals

Remember when the Red Sox were good and tried to win? The year was 2019 my friends and…well, also 2021 which is the only Chaim Bloom year not a disaster. Wonder why!

Anyway the Red Sox are somehow still just 6.5 games out of the Wild Card. James Paxton is a pumpkin. Chris Sale is washed up. Tanner Houck is coming back after a scary injury. And Garrett Whitlock is a diminished version of himself in the bullpen. Which means a 10 game winning streak is bound to happen!

Saturday night in KC. pic.twitter.com/wXwfsn5kxf — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 2, 2023

No Ceddanne Rafaela? Sure, I guess.

Royals lineup is no great shakes but can still roll out 13 runs! And at least knows they’re rebuilding.

Here's how we're taking the field tonight behind Alec Marsh against the Red Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/nccO3hUcdq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 2, 2023

Let the five year plan begin, uh, with 2024 I guess per Sam Kennedy.

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.