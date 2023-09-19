Ok, the Red Sox are just one game under .500 and all that stands between them and this promised land is Nathan Eovaldi.

The Texas Rangers will try to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Justin Turner is back in the lineup.

As is Bobby Dalbec.

Can Houck keep the streak of good pitching performances alive?

Game 152: Red Sox at Rangers Lineup spot Red Sox Rangers Lineup spot Red Sox Rangers 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Marcus Semien, 2B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Corey Seager, SS 3 Justin Turner, DH Nathaniel Lowe, 1B 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Josh Jung, 3B 5 Adam Duvall, RF Robbie Grossman, DH 6 Trevor Story, DH Adonis Garcia, RF 7 Connor Wong, C Jonah Heim, C 8 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Leody Taveras, CF 9 Luis Urías, 2B Evan Carter, LF SP Tanner Houck, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.