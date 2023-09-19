OTM Open Thread 9/19: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox received their fourth straight positive starting pitching performance and this time secured the win. Boston is 75-76, 1.5 games behind the Yankees for fourth place. There are some definite bright spots heading into 2024 but many of the holes that were evident in 2022 and 2023 remain to be filled by Chaim Bloom’s replacement. Unrelated, the Rangers will start Nathan Eovaldi tonight. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.