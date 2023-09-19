The Red Seat Podcast: Bye, Bye Bloom

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode number 296. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood discuss a whole lot of Chaim Bloom after his firing last week, as well as look forward to potential candidates for the next general manager.

Chaim Bloom was fired as President of Baseball Operations last Thursday with General Manager Brian O’Halloran seemingly going with him. We had a discussion on our initial reactions, positive and negative takeaways from the Bloom Era, the biggest reasons for his firing, and what we think the last straw was.

From there, we discussed traits we would like to see from the next GM, names of interest, and whether we think Alex Cora would and should be considered for the role. Which players from the current roster and minor leaguers do we all think should be part of the team’s core going forward? Who would we be okay with including in trades?

We finished the show with some great listener questions, including whether the extra Wild Card spot has been bad for the game, the infield defense in the minor leagues, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s stature, and how the band Tears for Fears may have factored into Bloom’s firing.

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. On Twitter, Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. Thanks for listening!