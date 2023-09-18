 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 151: Red Sox at Rangers

It’s Millar Time™️

By Mike Carlucci
Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Ok, off to Texas. The Red Sox have three games against the Texas Rangers are are somewhat meaningful to both teams.

For Boston: get back over .500. Stick it to Chaim Bloom and don’t finish in last.

For Texas: if they win it helps get closer to that playoff spot that was all but guaranteed until their own collapse.

Montgomery, of course, was traded at the deadline for a package of minor leaguers. Over 8 starts he’s put up a 3.59 ERA / 3.55 FIP with 39 strikeouts in 47 innings. Sadly for the Rangers they've won just 3 of his starts.

Lineup spot Red Sox Rangers
1 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Marcus Semien, 2B
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Corey Seager, SS
3 Rob Refsnyder, LF Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
4 Adam Duvall, RF Mitch Garver, DH
5 Pablo Reyes, SS Josh Jung, 3B
6 Trevor Story, DH Robbie Grossman, RF
7 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jonah Heim, C
8 Luis Urías, 2B Leody Taveras, CF
9 Connor Wong, C Evan Carter, LF
SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Jordan Montgomery, LHP

First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

