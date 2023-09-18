Ok, off to Texas. The Red Sox have three games against the Texas Rangers are are somewhat meaningful to both teams.
For Boston: get back over .500. Stick it to Chaim Bloom and don’t finish in last.
For Texas: if they win it helps get closer to that playoff spot that was all but guaranteed until their own collapse.
Montgomery, of course, was traded at the deadline for a package of minor leaguers. Over 8 starts he’s put up a 3.59 ERA / 3.55 FIP with 39 strikeouts in 47 innings. Sadly for the Rangers they've won just 3 of his starts.
Game 151: Red Sox at Rangers
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rangers
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Rangers
|1
|Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
|Marcus Semien, 2B
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Corey Seager, SS
|3
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
|4
|Adam Duvall, RF
|Mitch Garver, DH
|5
|Pablo Reyes, SS
|Josh Jung, 3B
|6
|Trevor Story, DH
|Robbie Grossman, RF
|7
|Bobby Dalbec, 1B
|Jonah Heim, C
|8
|Luis Urías, 2B
|Leody Taveras, CF
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Evan Carter, LF
|SP
|Kutter Crawford, RHP
|Jordan Montgomery, LHP
First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
