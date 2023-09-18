Minor Lines 9/17/23: Portland Breaks Team Single-Game Run Record

As we continue to get more frustrated by the Red Sox, the good news is that the farm, as barren as it may seem of up-and-coming talent, put up everything you could want from our Major League team yesterday. Worcester had a gutsy comeback and sustainable offense, Portland beat the hell out of Hartford and put a number on the scoreboard that hasn’t been seen in the team’s history, and Greenville’s pitching held Hudson Valley to two hits in a shutout win in the Championship round. For the last time on a Monday, let’s get into it!

Yet again, it was not Shane Drohan’s day, as he gave up three runs in less than an inning of work against the Syracuse Mets. It was up to a committee of bullpen arms to bring this one home, and luckily, they pitched a solid game, apart from perhaps Justin Hagenman’s 2 1⁄ 3 frames, From the fifth inning on, it was all WooSox. They benefited off four consecutive hits from the middle of their lineup to lead things off, and then two innings later, that portion of hitters ran the score up more. Nick Sogard had three hits, and it’s quite evident he’s put the work in and has experienced growth as the year went on.

Setting a team single-game record for runs? Check. Shattering a margin-of-victory record? Tyler Esplin tying a franchise record for RBIs in a game? Check. All went well in Portland to end the season off with a bang against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies AA). The fact that they had this onslaught despite only recording one home run, Esplin’s first of the year, a two-run shot in the game to make increase the lead to 22. With three hits, Roman Anthony finishes his Double-A campaign with an OPS surpassing 1.000. Alex Erro also came to play, with four hits. Based on his four-hit performance and his dependable play of late, you wouldn’t believe he’s, like, eighth on the organizational depth chart at catcher, which means some answers are soon going to need to be dispersed at this position. In the meantime, let’s rejoice the historic win and the multitude of stars soon to be in Boston assisting our Double-A team to a season that saw them finish considerably over .500. It can almost make us feel better about this Boston team’s odds of finishing over that mark, right? Right?

Greenville is in their first Championship Round in its history, and they looked amazing in Game 1, with just one more win to capture the league pennant in Wappingers Falls, New York against the Renegades (Yankees High-A.) While the bats weren’t too prominent, Hudson Valley Baron Stuart walked the Drive’s Ronald Rosario in the 6th to drive a run in and break the shutout, and then Kristian Campbell walked to make it a 2-0 game. Due to Greenville leaving the bases loaded that inning, that’s how it stayed. Those two walks allowed the Drive to win thanks a huge showing by Luis Perales, who went six innings allowing just one hit. And so, they are one game from being league championships, thanks to some recognizable faces currently in Portland. Cheers to a (ehhh, mostly) good season on the farm... if only the results translated to players that would assist our Major League team well.

Have a happy Monday, everyone!