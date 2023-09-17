Well, here we go again. Months of work tossed aside and the Red Sox are back under .500. Meanwhile Mookie Betts is celebrating clinching the playoffs.

Welcome back Bobby Dalbec and not to play shortstop! With Triston Casas done for the season it’s his chance to get some trade attention for this winter. Good luck, Bobby.

Nick Pivetta is coming off a strong start that then fell off the rails. A few more batters this time and we’re golden!

Game 150: Red Sox at Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays 1 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF George Springer, DH 2 Rob Refsnyder, LF Bo Bichette, SS 3 Justin Turner, DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B David Schneider, 2B 5 Adam Duvall, RF Cavan Biggio, RF 6 Pablo Reyes, 2B Matt Chapman, 3B 7 Trevor Story, SS Kevin Kiermaier, CF 8 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Dalton Varsho, LF 9 Reese McGuire, C Tyler Heineman, C SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Hyun Jin Ryu, LHP

First pitch is at 1:37 on WEEI, NESN, and MLB Network.