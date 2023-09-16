Chris Sale, who Chaim Bloom possibly had a a trade for (!?!?) makes another start today.

Chris Bassitt, who, along with Nathan Eovaldi, was too risky for the Red Sox to sign comes in to face him.

Triston Casas is out again, still a little banged up so Justin Turner starts at first base.

Adam Duvall is in left field with Abreu manning center.

Game 149: Red Sox at Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays 1 Wilyer Abreu, CF George Springer, RF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Bo Bichette, SS 3 Justin Turner, 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B 4 Alex Verdugo, RF David Schneider, DH 5 Adam Duvall, LF Santiago Espinal, 2B 6 Masataka Yoshida, DH Whit Mettifield, LF 7 Trevor Story, SS Matt Chapman, 3B 8 Luis Urías, 2B Alejandro Kirk, C 9 Connor Wong, C Kevin Kiermaier, CF SP Chris Sale, LHP Chris Bassitt, RHP

First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on WEEI and NESN as well as MLB Network for out-of-market viewers. Like the Yankees series, these games were expected to be interesting and relevant. Thanks again, Chaim!