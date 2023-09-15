Red Sox 0, Blue Jays 3: Sigh

I need either need these Friday games to stop, or someone else to start writing the recaps. In the last three games I’ve recapped, the Red Sox have scored a combined four runs and have a run differential of -23. Chaim Bloom is gone, so it’s time to start pointing the finger elsewhere. Maybe I’m the problem?

Seriously though, much like the past few Friday night games, there isn’t a ton to be said about this game. The offense was non-existent. Against the Yankees, the issue was hitting with runners in scoring position. Tonight, there were hardly any runners in scoring position at all. At times, it feels like the team is just going through the motions. At this point, I’m all for playing the kids who have something to prove. At the end of the day, we’re back to .500, and I’m starting to get worried about my over 77.5 wins bet.

Three Studs

Brayan Bello (6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 10 K, 1 BB)

Outside of one mistake pitch to Guerrero, this was a great outing from Bello. Of course, that pitch resulted in a three run home run that was enough for the Blue Jays to secure the win, but it’s not Bello’s fault the offense wasn’t clicking. He mixed in the slider with a 50% whiff rate and a 35% CSW. He’s really trending in the right direction as the season winds down.

Chris Murphy (2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K)

Murphy got the call earlier today and came in for two scoreless innings to save the bullpen. Not that there’s much reason to save the bullpen anymore.

These Two Fellas

Great seeing one of my very best friends and former partner @Eck43 today in Oakland. #MissEck pic.twitter.com/Rd7nQeRsZV — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) September 16, 2023

Three Duds

Trevor Story (0-3, K)

Story is not seeing the ball at all since returning from the IL. His glove is great, but you need more out of your shortstop, especially with so many left handed hitters in the lineup. Hopefully, with a healthy offseason and spring training, he can get closer to the player he once was.

Luis Urias (0-3, K)

Urias is not seeing the ball at since returning from the IL. His glove is solid, but you need more out of your second basemen, especially with so many left handed hitters in the lineup. Hopefully, with a healthy offseason and spring training, he can get closer to the player he once was.

Alex Verdugo (0-4, 2 K)

It feels like Alex Verdugo is on his way out after the season. He still has a year on his contract, but he seems like a prime trade candidate to fetch some pitching. He plays a great right field and has a decent bat, but he’s always felt somewhat replaceable. Maybe Rafaela moves to right field in a Mookie Betts type transition. If anybody can handle right field in Fenway, it’s him.

Play of the Game

Baseball is a children’s game. Sometimes, it’s nice to be reminded of that amidst all the criticisms and blame that gets thrown around on a nightly basis. Here, Brayan Bello did his best impression of a six-year-old fielding a ground ball on the tee ball field and getting it over to first. We’ve all been there.