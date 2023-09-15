Chaim Bloom is gone, leaving a last place team. What a resume.

Alex Cora will try to right the Red Sox over the next couple weeks and see if they can at least regain a hold on fourth place in the one year the Yankees have been bad since before half this team was born. What a missed opportunity to finish in last in this of all years. Early word say Cora is back next year, although a new front office could change that.

Brayan Bello is looking towards his last few starts to set up 2024. He’ll be facing these Toronto Blue Jays hitters for years so every plate appearance is a learning opportunity.

The Blue Jays send Jose Berríos, who started the season rocky but has turned this around. Still, he’s given up 5 runs per game in two of his last five starts. Maybe the Sox can work some counts.

Triston Casas and Adam Duvall each have the night off.

Justin Turner mans first base while Ceddanne Rafaela shows off his stuff in center field.

Game 148: Red Sox at Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays 1 Ceddanne Rafaela, CF George Springer, RF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Bo Bichette, SS 3 Justin Turner, 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B 4 Alex Verdugo, RF David Schneider, DH 5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Cavan Biggio, 2B 6 Wilyer Abreu, LF Matt Chapman, 3B 7 Trevor Story, SS Kevin Kiermaier, CF 8 Reese McGuire, C Alejandro Kirk, C 9 Luis Urías, 2B Dalton Varsho, LF SP Brayan Bello, RHP Jose Berrios, RHP

First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.