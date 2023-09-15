OTM Open Thread 9/15-9/18: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Happy Friday. The sun is shining, birds are singing, hope has returned to Fenway Park. Or it’s just the calm before the storm of hurricane? tropical storm? Lee hits and it’s cleared the air. Either way the Chaim Bloom era is over. The Red Sox lost 3 out of 4 to the Yankees and are now fully in danger of another last place finish, a hallmark of the Bloom years. The Sox head to Canada for three games against the Toronto Blue Jays. First up is Brayan Bello vs Jose Berrios at 7:07 PM ET. Saturday is Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt at 3:07 PM ET. Sunday features Nick Pivetta vs Hyun Jin Ryu at 1:37 PM ET.

Poll Knowing nothing else, with Bloom gone are you more or less excited for 2024? More excited

Less excited

No change vote view results 44% More excited (4 votes)

0% Less excited (0 votes)

55% No change (5 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.