Fresh off firing Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox got off the mat and shut down the Yankees this afternoon in September Weekday Double Header Part 2: This Time It’s for Last Place.

The Yankees start Clarke Schmidt against the Sox…uh opener Nick Robertson.

Justin Turner gets the evening off. As does Trevor Story.

Rafaela makes the start at shortstop. Is he the second baseman next year?

Game 147: Yankees at Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox 1 DJ LeMahieu, 1B Ceddanne Rafaela, SS 2 Arson Judge, DH Rafael Devers, DH 3 Gleybar Torres, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH Triston Casas, 1B 5 Estevan Florial, CF Masataka Yoshida, LF 6 Anthony Volpe, SS Wilyer Abreu, CF 7 Oswald Peraza, 3B Pablo Reyes, 2B 8 Oswaldo Cabrera, RF Reese McGuire, C 9 Travis Higashioka, C Luis Urías, 3B SP Clarke Schmidt, RHP Nick Robertson, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and FOX.