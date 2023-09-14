BREAKING: Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom

The #RedSox today announced that they have parted ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.



The day many Red Sox fans have been waiting for has arrived. It was announced Thursday afternoon that the Boston Red Sox have parted ways with Chaim Bloom, chief of baseball operations.

After four seasons with the club, only one in which the team made the playoffs and three last-place finishes (one pending), ownership has had enough. The search for a new leader for the front office begins immediately, with a name like David Stearns already out of the running, taking the Mets job. Still, this signals a new era is ready to begin at Fenway Park.

What do you make of the news?