Red Sox News & Links: Alex Cora Committed To Boston

Recently, we had some fun with the fact that Theo Epstein was spotted in Boston when, for all we know, he might’ve been here for his nephew’s bar mitzvah and wanted to check out the new Green Line extension (it does go right to Union Square, after all, the neighborhood I’ve designated for Triston Casas). But according to one Red Sox beat reporter, anyway, there is “widespread industry speculation” that Chaim Bloom will not return as the Red Sox President of Baseball Operations. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Meanwhile, GM Brian O’Halloran appeared on the radio this morning. As is usually the case when Red Sox front office personnel speak, he used a lot of words to not say a whole lot, other than to reiterate that the team was committed to adding in the offseason and intends to pursue a championship every year. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN.com)

Alex Cora spoke to the media about his future as well. While some have wondered whether Cora has one foot out the door already, he says he loves it here (particularly in light of his daughter studying at Boston College) and doesn’t want to go anywhere. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

But enough idle speculation about the front office, let’s talk about the team on the field. If the 2023 Red Sox are defined by anything, it’s probably a starting staff that’s unable to go deep into games. Unsurprisingly, this has cost them. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

The bullpen, on the other hand, has been solid, though it faces a new challenge as Kenley Jansen has come down with COVID and will miss at least a week. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)