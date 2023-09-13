…fool me twice, I won’t be fooled again.

Ok, it’s raining again.

Yankees and Red Sox? Doubleheader Thursday? I dunno, maybe.

It’s raining hard in Boston.

Like the gods are trying to save us from another game.

And this weekend with a hurricane it could be, you know, a disaster of biblical proportions.

Game 146: Yankees at Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox 1 Estevan Florial, CF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Arson Judge, DH Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Gleybar Torres, 2B Masataka Yoshida, DH 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH Triston Casas, 1B 5 Austin Wells, C Wilyer Abreu, LF 6 Anthony Volpe, SS Trevor Story, SS 7 Jake Bauers, 1B Reese McGuire, C 8 Oswaldo Cabrera, RF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF 9 Oswald Peraza, 3B Luis Urías, 2B SP Clarke Schmidt, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET (LOL) on WEEI and NESN. Also on MNLB Network for out-of-market viewers.