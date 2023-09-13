…fool me twice, I won’t be fooled again.
Ok, it’s raining again.
Yankees and Red Sox? Doubleheader Thursday? I dunno, maybe.
It’s raining hard in Boston.
Like the gods are trying to save us from another game.
And this weekend with a hurricane it could be, you know, a disaster of biblical proportions.
Game 146: Yankees at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Yankees
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Yankees
|Red Sox
|1
|Estevan Florial, CF
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Arson Judge, DH
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|3
|Gleybar Torres, 2B
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|4
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH
|Triston Casas, 1B
|5
|Austin Wells, C
|Wilyer Abreu, LF
|6
|Anthony Volpe, SS
|Trevor Story, SS
|7
|Jake Bauers, 1B
|Reese McGuire, C
|8
|Oswaldo Cabrera, RF
|Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
|9
|Oswald Peraza, 3B
|Luis Urías, 2B
|SP
|Clarke Schmidt, RHP
|Tanner Houck, RHP
First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET (LOL) on WEEI and NESN. Also on MNLB Network for out-of-market viewers.
