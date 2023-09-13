Red Sox News & Links: Is Ceddanne Rafaela The Second Basemen in 2024?

Another missing home run ball! Five months after the ball hit for Masataka Yoshida’s first career home run was held hostage by someone who had no moral right to it, Ceddanne Rafaela also finds himself without the ball that represents his lifelong climb to the big leagues. This one isn’t being held for ransom, though, he just hit it so damn far that no one knows where it ended up. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

There are still plenty of questions about Ceddanne’s future, but we’re going to get an extended look at him over the remaining weeks of the season. As for 2024, could he possibly be the answer at second base for the Red Sox? He may spend some time playing there during winter league ball. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Last night’s game also featured a Kenley Jansen injury scare. But it looks like there isn’t much to worry about: Jansen was removed from the game for fatigue and illness, not a more serious physical injury. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

It seems like we’ve been debating whether Rafael Devers was having a good season since April. While the offensive numbers point to a solid year (he hit his 30th homer of the season yesterday), his performance has often seemed to be frustratingly inconsistent. For his part, Devers isn’t satisfied. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)