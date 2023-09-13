Minor Lines 9/12: Woo Sox Cruise, Sea Dogs Rally, Drive Win First Postseason Game Since 2017

Woo Sox vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)

W, 10-2

Can I be forgiven for my skepticism as Corey Kluber and his 9.00 ERA took the mound? But the rehabbing major leaguer came through for the Woo Sox in his second start, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings. He gave up a lead-off single but retired seven of the next nine batters. Overall, he struck out two and gave up two hits.

In the fourth, Niko Kavadas and Christian Koss slammed back-to-back home runs (Koss’s first in Triple-A). A bit later in the inning, the Woo Sox took advantage of a bases-loaded situation, courtesy of three walks: Stephen Scott brought in one on a groundout, and then Bobby Dalbec brought in two more with a double.

In the sixth, Narciso Crook homered to left and entered the history books. It was Number 210 for the Woo Sox, breaking the franchise record set in 1996 in Pawtucket.

But the Sox didn’t stop there. Kavadas hit his second homer of the night in the next inning. It not only brought the score to 10-0 but made for Kavadas’ multi-homer game at this level. He has four dingers in his last five games.

Shane Drohan did his part in relief, though he got lucky that the seven walks he allowed didn’t cause more damage. He allowed no hits or runs.

The Mets’ only scoring was a two-run home run in the ninth given up by Chris Murphy.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

W, 6-3

After finding themselves in a 3-0 hole, Portland’s bats came alive in the fifth. Chase Meidroth made the Yard Goats pay for loading the bases with three walks; he brought in one with a single. Then Nathan Hickey made them rue the day by bringing in the rest with a well-timed double to give Portland the lead at 5-3. Blaze Jordan stroked a double too, which scored Hickey and gave the Sea Dogs a 6-3 edge which they wouldn’t give up.

Portland reliever RHP Ryan Miller (5-3, 4.24 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one walk while striking out one. Alex Hoppe (2) earned the save with a perfect ninth inning in relief. The loss was issued to Hartford reliever RHP Juan Mejia (1-3, 6.14 ERA) after pitching 1.0 inning allowing four runs on one hit while walking four and striking out one.

Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel debuted at home and continued their twinning ways by each getting their first hit on their home field. Chase Meidroth went two-for-three and Blaze Jordan was two-for-four. Ryan Miller pitched a scoreless eighth for the win. Alex Hoppe notched a save by pitching a perfect ninth.

Greenville Drive vs. Hickory Crawdads (Rangers)

W, 3-2

Division Series, Game 1

The Drive are off to an auspicious start in Game 1 of the Division Series in the South Atlantic League Postseason, with a win against the Crawdads. This is the Drive’s first postseason appearance since 2017.

With the Drive being swept in their final series, and having lost six in a row to conclude the regular season, it was fair to wonder how, or if, they were going to show up for the postseason.

But they were in it. Their pitching looked good, relying on lots of groundouts. Zach Penrod did most of the heavy lifting, going five innings and allowing only one run, with four walks and seven strikeouts.

The offense got the hits they needed, when they needed them. Allan Castro homered in the fourth to get the Drive on the board and tie the game at 1-1. The Drive took the lead in the next inning after a soft line drive by Kristian Campbell and a subsequent throwing error. The Drive relief corps would allow just one more hit and run while holding things down.

Campbell was 3-4. Eddinson Paulino, Castro, and Ronald Rosario made up the rest of the offense, with one hit each.

The series is best of three. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) move to Fluor Field September 14-15.