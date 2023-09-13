OTM Open Thread 9/13: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. The Yankees have fully rebounded to catch the Red Sox and the teams are once again tied at the bottom of the AL East. Who’s loving the underdog status of it all? How will they actually improve in 2024? The roster is once again basically set. What’s the plan, Bloom? Wait for a few first overall picks like the Houston Astros? This group was good enough to invest in rather than wait for Sale, Whitlock, and Houck to return to very limited benefit.

Poll Realistically who is the GM for the 2024 season? Chaim Bloom

Someone else vote view results 41% Chaim Bloom (7 votes)

58% Someone else (10 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

