 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 9/13: It is Wednesday

Chaim Bloom, like Mario, is missing

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Spain - Protests for autonomy of Catalonia Photo by Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. The Yankees have fully rebounded to catch the Red Sox and the teams are once again tied at the bottom of the AL East. Who’s loving the underdog status of it all? How will they actually improve in 2024? The roster is once again basically set. What’s the plan, Bloom? Wait for a few first overall picks like the Houston Astros? This group was good enough to invest in rather than wait for Sale, Whitlock, and Houck to return to very limited benefit.

Poll

Realistically who is the GM for the 2024 season?

view results
  • 41%
    Chaim Bloom
    (7 votes)
  • 58%
    Someone else
    (10 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...