The Red Sox loss puts the Yankees back at .500. New York is 72-72 and Boston is 73-71. Is the front office salivating about last place and draft position? Worrying for their jobs? Only October can tell us!

Game 145: Yankees at Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox 1 Estevan Florian, CF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF 2 Arson Judge, DH Rob Refsnyder, LF 3 Gleybar Torres, 2B Justin Turner, DH 4 Austin Wells, C Triston Casas, 1B 5 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B Adam Duvall, RF 6 Jake Bauers, 1B Trevor Story, SS 7 Oswald Peraza, SS Pablo Reyes, 2B 8 Oswaldo Cabrera, RF Luis Urías, 3B 9 Everson Pereira, LF Connor Wong, C SP Carlos Rodón, LHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. It’s also available nationally on TBS.