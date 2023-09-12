 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 145: Yankees at Red Sox

Let’s try this again

By Mike Carlucci
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game One Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Red Sox loss puts the Yankees back at .500. New York is 72-72 and Boston is 73-71. Is the front office salivating about last place and draft position? Worrying for their jobs? Only October can tell us!

Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox
Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox
1 Estevan Florian, CF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
2 Arson Judge, DH Rob Refsnyder, LF
3 Gleybar Torres, 2B Justin Turner, DH
4 Austin Wells, C Triston Casas, 1B
5 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B Adam Duvall, RF
6 Jake Bauers, 1B Trevor Story, SS
7 Oswald Peraza, SS Pablo Reyes, 2B
8 Oswaldo Cabrera, RF Luis Urías, 3B
9 Everson Pereira, LF Connor Wong, C
SP Carlos Rodón, LHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. It’s also available nationally on TBS.

