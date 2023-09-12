The Red Sox loss puts the Yankees back at .500. New York is 72-72 and Boston is 73-71. Is the front office salivating about last place and draft position? Worrying for their jobs? Only October can tell us!
Game 145: Yankees at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Yankees
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Yankees
|Red Sox
|1
|Estevan Florian, CF
|Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
|2
|Arson Judge, DH
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|3
|Gleybar Torres, 2B
|Justin Turner, DH
|4
|Austin Wells, C
|Triston Casas, 1B
|5
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B
|Adam Duvall, RF
|6
|Jake Bauers, 1B
|Trevor Story, SS
|7
|Oswald Peraza, SS
|Pablo Reyes, 2B
|8
|Oswaldo Cabrera, RF
|Luis Urías, 3B
|9
|Everson Pereira, LF
|Connor Wong, C
|SP
|Carlos Rodón, LHP
|Kutter Crawford, RHP
First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. It’s also available nationally on TBS.
