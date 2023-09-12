OTM Open Thread 9/12: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Did you get a chance to dry off? No? Well if you’re still at Fenway Park the Red Sox and Yankees will play two games today. A makeup at 1:35 PM ET and the regularly scheduled programming at 7:10 PM ET. There’s a chance of scattered showers today. A good chance of heavy rain tomorrow night and rain Thursday as well. This series has gone sideways in every way possible since it was certainly planned by the schedulers as a post-season preview. Talk about what you want, think about Theo and Ohtani coming to Boston this winter, and be good to one another.