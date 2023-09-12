Red Sox News & Links: Theo Back In Boston?

Does an unverified Tweet from an unknown source containing an undated picture count as news? No, of course not. But it counts as a link! Yesterday, a picture of Theo Epstein riding a Green Line train (and politely standing up, as all able-bodied adults should do when it’s crowded) circulated on social media. There are a million reasons that have nothing to do with the Red Sox as to why Theo might be back home. And, frankly, I actually don’t want Theo in charge of the Sox again (I want him to be the next commissioner). But nevertheless, the timing of the Theo spotting was interesting in light of recent Jared Carabbis-sourced rumors about Chaim Bloom’s future.

we're dispatching our spotlight team to every green line station as we speak https://t.co/QNtfZOL0PP — OverTheMonster (@OverTheMonster) September 12, 2023

Whoever is in charge of the 2024 Sox will need to address the pitching staff first and foremost. Counting on Chris Sale to be a top-of-the-rotation starter was a mistake this year, as evidenced by his recent performance and the fact that he’s being bumped to get more rest. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

But let’s face it: at this point in the season, getting Sale rest is unquestionably the wisest course of action. It’s not like this Sox-Yankees series has postseason implications. (Tara Sullivan, Boston Globe)

Yup, it’s officially “playing out the string” season, which means it’s time to see as much of prospects like Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu as possible. Alex Cora talked about the importance this type of experience brings. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Unfortunately, none of the top prospects are pitchers right now. But Luis Perales is finishing up a strong year, thanks to an explosive fastball. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Dustin Pedroia was once one of those prospects overwhelmed by the big leagues, but he obviously turned it around, and he sees some similarities between his trajectory and Triston Casas’s. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

And check this out: we can now watch the Sox take batting practice on NESN 360. This isn’t a free ad, this is something I genuinely think is great. (Adam London, NESN)