Ok, first things first: it’s probably going to rain. How long? Hard to tell. When? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ but so far the Red Sox haven't said anything about a delay.

The Red Sox and Yankees are just grinding their way to the end of the season. Do the games matter any more? Eh. Does anyone in Red Sox Nation want to see another fifth place finish for the nebulous value of a slightly higher pick in the draft, assuming a strictly better player is actually available and that player is on the Sox radar?

Clarke Schmidt gave up two runs in 5.2 innings against the Sox on 8/20. The Yankees lost 6-5.

Kutter Crawford has had back-to-back dud starts, but he’s done that before and rallied. When he faced the Yankees in August he allowed just a single run over 6.0 innings while striking out five.

Game 144: Yankees at Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox Lineup spot Yankees Red Sox 1 DJ LeMahieu, 1B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Arson Judge, RF Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Gleybar Torres, 2B Justin Turner, DH 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH Triston Casas, 1B 5 Austin Wells, C Masataka Yoshida, LF 6 Anthony Volpe, SS Trevor Story, SS 7 Jake Bauers, LF Wilyer Abreu, CF 8 Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B Enmanuel Valdez, 2B 9 Estevan Florian, CF Reese McGuire, C SP Clarke Schmidt, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

First pitch is currently scheduled for 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN and, uh, the Yankees are being broadcast on Amazon Prime, plus this game is on MLB Network if you’re watching from out-of-market. The schedule makers sure thought this wouldn’t be a battle for fourth place!