Red Sox News & Links: James Paxton Done For Season

Quelle suprise, the thing that happens to James Paxton happened. The Red Sox announced that he’s done for the season, this time due to knee inflammation. He’s a free agent this offseason and this is probably the last we’ve seen of hiAt one point this year, as Paxton was looking like one of the best starters in the American League, he seemed like the type of arm that would bring back a top-100 prospect if he were dealt at the deadline. It’s safe to say that the decision not to trade him will be discussed for a long time. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Nick Pivetta, on the other hand, just keeps doing Nick Pivetta things, which is to say he’s throwing baseball. The bionic, mediocre man will take Paxton’s spot in the rotation, starting this week against the Yankees. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

But at the very least, Brayan Bello has avoided significant injury issues so far this year (knock on an entire sawmill’s worth of wood). He’s also shown important development all season long, particular with respect to his slider. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Bello isn’t the only good looking young player on the team. Wilyer Abreu has had some big games already for the Sox, and Rafael Devers thinks he looks a bit like Triston Casas in the box. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Can Ceddanne Rafaela start making a bigger impact like Abreu? He showed what he can do with his glove against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. (Gio Rivera, NESN)