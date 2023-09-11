OTM Open Thread 9/11: It is Monday

Happy Monday. After going 1-2 against the Baltimore Orioles the Red Sox sit at 73-70, 6.0 games out of the Wild Card. Chance after chance after chance turned into zero ground gained over the last month and a lot of ground lost since the deadline, when they were really in it but Chaim Bloom decided a very long-shot underdog campaign was wiser than fixing the holes in a roster that, presumably, is his job to maintain. The New York Yankees enter today in last place in the AL East, 2.0 games behind the Sox. Their path to fourth place and, likely, a winning record goes through Boston. Are you ready for this?