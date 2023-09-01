OTM Open Thread 9/1-9/3: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are in Missouri to face the Kansas City Royals for three games. There were almost none played around MLB yesterday so they still sit 6.5 games back in the Wild Card.

The bottom has really fallen out in terms of expectations according to this incredibly scientific and reliable poll of the readers of Over the Monster.

We’re back in Central Time so the starts are at 8:10 PM ET, 7:10 PM ET, and 2:10 PM ET.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.